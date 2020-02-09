Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 55.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 72.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

