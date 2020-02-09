Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 760.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ:Z opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.69. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 11,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $449,618.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $185,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,271,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,857,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,864 shares of company stock worth $6,299,393 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.