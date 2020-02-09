Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 612 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fortive by 47.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,746 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Fortive by 33.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,302,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,286,000 after purchasing an additional 328,567 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 996,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 701,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after acquiring an additional 112,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 700,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,510,000 after acquiring an additional 81,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,342,698.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

