Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 608 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,471 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 16.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

