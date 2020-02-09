Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,654 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Banco Santander by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 222,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Banco Santander by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Banco Santander by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Banco Santander SA has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

