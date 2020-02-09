Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 5,505 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $17.42.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.