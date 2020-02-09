Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 511 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $59,522,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $139,283,000 after purchasing an additional 209,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,349,000 after purchasing an additional 180,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $214.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

