QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Get QCR alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QCRH. Maxim Group increased their target price on QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens cut QCR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut QCR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71. QCR has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that QCR will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 1,017.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 135,798 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.