QASH (QASH) Price Hits $0.0590 on Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, QASH has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $20.66 million and approximately $199,179.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, IDEX, Liquid and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.03409739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00138148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002718 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Liquid, Huobi, Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, EXX and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

