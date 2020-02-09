PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

