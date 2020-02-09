Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $111-117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.93 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Proto Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, William Blair cut Proto Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of PRLB traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.28. 576,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.97. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $88.75 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

