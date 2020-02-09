Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $111-117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.93 million.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Proto Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, William Blair cut Proto Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.50.
Shares of PRLB traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.28. 576,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.97. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $88.75 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.
