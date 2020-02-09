Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Primerica has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.49.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,311.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $387,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,690 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

