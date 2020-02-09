Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s share price fell 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.22, 719,918 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 748,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTIL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 423.14%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Christopher Heery acquired 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 71.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

