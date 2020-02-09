Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 2,334 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 69,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt alerts:

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $722,500.00.

KYN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 629,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.