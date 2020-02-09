Pointe Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit accounts for 1.3% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,289,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,157,091. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.