Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,272,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after buying an additional 280,607 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after buying an additional 1,008,530 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,385,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.88. 18,023,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,423,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

