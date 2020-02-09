Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,063,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.73. 1,357,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,248. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $142.02 and a one year high of $187.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

