Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,071 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,507. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $166.57 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

