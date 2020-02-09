Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,274 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,274 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.9% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,384. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $54.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

