PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average of $145.49. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Also, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $565,747.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,747. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

