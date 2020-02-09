PlayGame (PXG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $23,025.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 28.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $347,477.00 and approximately $23,025.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.47 or 0.03359841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00131410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,153,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

