Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 21,825 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,825 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.18% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SASR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

