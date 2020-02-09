Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Timken worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Timken by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Timken by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timken by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Timken by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Shares of TKR stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $277,559.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,564.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $786,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,080,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.