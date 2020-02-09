Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 747 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,010,000 after acquiring an additional 803,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,490,000 after acquiring an additional 322,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,212,000 after acquiring an additional 685,789 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after acquiring an additional 198,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,129,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,855,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $115.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average of $114.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.45 and a fifty-two week high of $115.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.2151 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

