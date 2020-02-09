Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 5.8%

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.28, 10,133,272 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 6,050,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 24.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

