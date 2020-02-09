Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises 0.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,936,000 after buying an additional 76,933 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,868,000 after buying an additional 93,390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,679,000 after buying an additional 588,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,305,000 after buying an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

PSX stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.09. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

