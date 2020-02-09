Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $5.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.60. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-5.50 EPS.

PM stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,654,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,174. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

