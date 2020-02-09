Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.50-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.60. Philip Morris International also updated its FY20 guidance to at least $5.54 EPS.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,174. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

