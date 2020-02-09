Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded by G.Research

G.Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gabelli downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.20.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 781,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,854 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 191,170 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.