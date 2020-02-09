PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.64.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,520,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,478,718. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. PG&E has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a positive return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 24.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 424,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 98.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 14,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in PG&E by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

