Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Lessened by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

PFE stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

