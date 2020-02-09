Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 145.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,325 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,479 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Performance Food Group worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. Performance Food Group Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

