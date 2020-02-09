PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.8% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.88 and a 1 year high of $145.72.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

