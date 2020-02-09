pEOS (PEOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $77,495.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. pEOS has a total market cap of $8.73 million and $77,495.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including Chaince and Bancor Network. In the last week, pEOS has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.11 or 0.03374630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00236505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00134200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

pEOS Token Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

