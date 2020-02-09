PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFSI. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $463,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 8,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $277,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,628 shares of company stock worth $3,517,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $6,812,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $7,065,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $5,598,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $3,047,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $3,079,000. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

