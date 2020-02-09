PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $38.97.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $167,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $463,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,141 in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.