PennyMac Financial Services Inc Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

PFSI traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,881. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $305,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $463,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,628 shares of company stock worth $3,517,141. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

