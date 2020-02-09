PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.13.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $435.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.07.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,339.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 515.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.