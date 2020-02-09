Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from to in a research report on Friday. Nomura increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of PENN opened at $34.32 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,605 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,261,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 239,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 133,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

