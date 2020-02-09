Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from to in a research report on Friday. Nomura increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.
Shares of PENN opened at $34.32 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,605 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,261,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 239,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 133,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
