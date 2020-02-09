Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:CAY opened at GBX 337 ($4.43) on Friday. Charles Stanley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 231.26 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 350 ($4.60). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 322.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 291.54. The company has a market capitalization of $171.54 million and a PE ratio of 15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

In other Charles Stanley Group news, insider Ben Money Coutts acquired 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £2,628 ($3,456.99). Insiders bought a total of 1,223 shares of company stock worth $303,005 over the last quarter.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

