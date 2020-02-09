Pecaut & CO. Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pecaut & CO. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.88 and a 1 year high of $145.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

