Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of PGC opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $31.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

