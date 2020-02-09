Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.80. 930,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,524. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $180.29 and a 52 week high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.