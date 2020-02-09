Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Takes $36,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,943,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,544,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 78,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.83. 32,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,288. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $178.35 and a 52 week high of $222.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.30.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

