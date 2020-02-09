Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Purchases 477 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.24 on Friday, hitting $289.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,345. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.46 and a 200-day moving average of $259.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

