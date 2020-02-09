Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Danaher by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after acquiring an additional 365,772 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,093,000 after purchasing an additional 360,427 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2,153.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 229,851 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Danaher by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 224,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 384.1% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,509 shares of company stock worth $39,626,749. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $161.99. 1,661,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,143. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.61. The company has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

