Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Buys 324 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.1% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,942 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,686,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,243,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 841,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,099 shares of company stock worth $10,740,750. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.10. 2,311,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $144.04 and a 52-week high of $180.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

