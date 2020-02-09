Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 63.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,806,000 after acquiring an additional 391,394 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 15.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TIF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $134.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,714. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.39. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

TIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.