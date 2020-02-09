PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PCSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of PCSB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PCSB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $354.84 million, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

