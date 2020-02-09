PBMares Wealth Management LLC Invests $682,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

Shares of V opened at $202.74 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $138.52 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average is $183.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

